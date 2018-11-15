Be cautious with news in view of upcoming unification assembly of Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Rostyslav Pavlenko, an advisor to the president of Ukraine and director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, has called not to be tricked by information attacks in the media dealing with the arrangements for a unification assembly of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

"I am again calling on you to be watchful with the news in the media. Since there are a lot of people involved in the arrangements for the Assembly, and there are lots more who are willing to demonstrate their awareness, and more often their creativity and fantasy, an extremely nutrient-rich soil has evolved for fake news and provocations," Pavlenko wrote on Facebook on November 15.

Pavlenko said those people make him refute and comment such information, to say the least, instead of working together to find mutually acceptable solutions.

"And they can breed suspicion, mistrust, and strife when there is a need for tolerating, being able to listen and trust, and working together," the presidential advisor said.

He said, "anonymous sources either don't have comprehensive information or do stove piping on purpose."

"Don't you trust them. Work with the official data even though they are not as sensational as the data from 'the sources'," Pavlenko said.

He voiced his belief that the Ukrainian Orthodox Christianity will soon gain its independence.

"Since the very start of our fight for the tomos, we have asked you to be patient, trust, and support. This is what has happened, and now there is only one step left to our goal. Let's not give the aggressor and its proxies a chance to impede this step," Pavlenko wrote.