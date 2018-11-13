Facts

17:07 13.11.2018

UOC (MP) Episcopal Council ready to meet with Ukrainian President, but in church territory

1 min read
UOC (MP) Episcopal Council ready to meet with Ukrainian President, but in church territory

The Council of Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) declares its readiness to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but only on the church territory.

"The Council of Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church confirms its readiness to meet with the president of Ukraine, but on the church territory," the vouncil said in a statement adopted at the meeting on Tuesday.

The statement also explains that the Council of Bishops of the UOC-MP decided to meet with the president, but not at the Ukrainian House, but on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was immediately reported to the president. However, Poroshenko refused to meet, the UOC-MP states.

Tags: #uoc
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Parish transition into single UOC to be based on decision of 2/3 of parishioners - UOC-KP head

Statements by UOC (MP) Synod stirring artificial conflict – Culture ministry

MP Friz says about subversive activities of UOC (MP) in Donbas, urges SBU to react

LATEST

Poroshenko ready for dialogue on creating Ukrainian local church

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, 36% against

UIA managers cause damage of UAH 10 mln to Boryspil airport

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Japan doesn't recognize "elections" in ORDLO

Kyiv, Jakarta preparing for expansion of defense cooperation

Ex-Minister of Ecology Shevchenko intends to participate in presidential elections

"Stop Plagiarism" campaign on complying with principles of academic integrity launched in Ukraine

NBU approves conditions, rules of operations China's UnionPay International payment system

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD