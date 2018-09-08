Facts

16:43 08.09.2018

Google explains blocking of Navalny ads with its demands that its clients observe local laws

1 min read
Google explains blocking of Navalny ads with its demands that its clients observe local laws

Advertisers must act in accordance with the local legislation and Google's advertising policy, Google's press service said, commenting on reports of the removal of opposition activist Alexei Navalny's ads from YouTube.

"We consider all reasonable appeals from state bodies, we also demand that advertisers act in accordance with local legislation and our advertising policies," the press service told Interfax.

Tags: #navalny #google
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

Google sees 75% rise in revenue from advertisement in Ukraine in 2017

Navalny's representatives to continue fighting for his participation in election, but admit chances are "negligible"

Navalny to go to ECHR to appeal denial of his registration as presidential candidate - lawyer

Navalny appeals Moscow court judgment in Sotsgosproekt lawsuit against FBK

Opposition activist Navalny gets 30 days of arrest for breaching rally rules

Moscow's Simonovsky district court to hear administrative case against Navalny - lawyer

Report on opposition leader Navalny's breaking house arrest terms sent to court - Federal Corrections Service

Public organization to sue Google on personal data protection

Navalny, Ofitserov to be released from custody

LATEST

Kyiv collecting information on chemical emissions in occupied Crimea for appeal to OPCW

Rada should elect new CEC composition - Poroshenko

Sentsov a symbol of invincibility and courage of Ukrainians for whole world – Poroshenko

PACE calls on Kyiv to respect journalist Sedletska's right to confidentiality of sources

Ukraine opens consulate general in Edmonton

Ukraine presents two films at Toronto International Film Festival

Poroshenko congratulates six regional centers on City Day

One killed, two wounded in 32 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions over past day

Two Armed Forces soldiers injured in Donbas during day – JFO HQ

Donbas ceasefire slightly improves situation, but not steady yet - OSCE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD