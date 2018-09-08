Sentsov a symbol of invincibility and courage of Ukrainians for whole world – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has thanked film director Oleh Sentsov, a Ukrainian political prisoner held in Russia, for being a symbol of the courage and invincibility of the Ukrainian people for the whole world.

In a letter of congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Ukrainian Cinema, which was posted on the website of the head of state, Poroshenko noted the contribution of Oleksandr Dovzhenko, Sergei Parajhanov, Ivan Mykolaichuk and other artists, to cinematographic art.

"Their unique talent has secured Ukraine a worthy place among cinematographic countries. We rejoice at the successes of modern cinema, see a new embodiment of the traditions of national cinema, a new interpretation of the person and the era," the president said in his congratulatory message.

Poroshenko noted that Ukraine is steadily increasing film production and the first successes of domestic films in cinemas indicate that "Ukrainians love their movies and want to watch them." He said that the state would continue to support this public request.

According to him, the central theme of modern Ukrainian cinema is "the grand history of our people, its irresistible strength of spirit in the current heroic struggle against Russian aggression, for independence and sovereignty."

"A low bow, heartfelt words of gratitude and support to film director Oleh Sentsov, who became a symbol of the invincibility and courage of Ukrainians for the whole world. The fight for Oleh's liberation does not stop for a minute," Poroshenko said.