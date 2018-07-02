Facts

Parliament to consider appointment of new CEC members this week - Parubiy

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy intends to propose that people's deputies dismiss members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) whose term of office has expired and appoint new ones on Thursday, July 5.

"On Thursday, I propose to start the day by considering the dismissal of members of the Central Election Commission and, consequently, the appointment of new members of the election commission," he said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of the parliament's factions, groups and committees in Kyiv on Monday.

Parubiy recalled he had proposed that faction leaders hold consultations on the appointment of new CEC members before July 1.

At the same time, the speaker added that he had promised to bring this issue to the session hall after this date even if a compromise were not reached.

He noted that on Tuesday, July 3, MPs would continue to consider at second reading the draft law (No. 8296) on sanctions against non-payers of alimony for children.

According to Parubiy, on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada will also consider a number of issues in the field of information policy.

As reported, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko nominated 14 candidates for 13 seats in the CEC. In particular, they are Alla Basalayeva, Natalia Bernatska, Mykhailo Verbensky, Andriy Yevstihneyev, Iryna Yefremova, Olha Zheltova, Oleh Konopolsky, Svitlana Kustova, Olha Lotiuk, Vitaliy Plukar, Yevhen Radchenko, Tetiana Slipachuk, Leontiy Shypylov, and Tetiana Yuzkova.

On April 18, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada Committee for Legal Policy and Justice recommended that the Verkhovna Rada consider the president's proposal to appoint new CEC members.

