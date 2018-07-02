Facts

Kyivstar appoints VEON CFO head of supervisory board

Shareholders of Kyivstar at a general meeting on June 14, 2018 decided to appoint VEON CFO Trond Westlie chairman of the supervisory board of the company, Kyivstar has said in a report published in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

Trond was CFO of AP Moller-Maersk from 2010 to 2016 and CFO of Telenor from 2005 to 2009.

He previously served as a member of the VEON Supervisory Board and Chairman of its Audit Committee between July 2014 and August 2016.

Starting October 2017 until present he is chief financial officer (CFO) of VEON.

Andrew Davies, who earlier was head of the supervisory board of Kyivstar, was a member of the company's supervisory board from August 2016 and ran the post of the board head from September 2, 2016 through June 14, 2018.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian mobile communications operator. According to latest data, its subscribers' base is around 26.5 million.

VEON international group (earlier VimpelCom) is the shareholder in Kyivstar. The group's shares are listed on NASDAQ (New York).

