15:27 30.06.2018

Ukraine's Interior ministry to cooperate with California rescuers in sphere of emergency response

The exchange of experience between Californian rescuers and the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine will help to see high-quality growth in professionalism of the Ukrainian division, First Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Yarovy has said.

The communications department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reported on Friday, a delegation of the ministry headed by Yarovy visited the headquarters of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) in the United States and the 95th Civil Support Team of the California National Guard and studied the technical base of the two bases.

"We are ready to work out the issue of signing agreements that will strengthen our relations and will contribute to the development of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine, in particular, by exchanging experience between rescuers and carrying out appropriate joint exercises," Yarovy said.

