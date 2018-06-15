Moskalkova to meet with Ukrainian colleague Denisova in Moscow on June 18, sends invitation to her

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said she has agreed to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart, Liudmyla Denisova, in Moscow on June 18.

"We agreed during our last phone calls to meet in my office in Moscow on Monday to map out forms of interaction and to elaborate the optimal schedule and logistics of visits to the citizens Denisova put on the visitation list she submitted to me and, accordingly, citizens I put on my list for possible visits in Ukraine," Moskalkova told Interfax.

She said Denisova's statement that negotiations on monitoring visits in Russia had reached a dead end sound strange in the context of these agreements.

Moskalkova said she was "completely surprised" by Denisova's refusal to visit Omsk, considering that the latter had mentioned Dmytro Shtyblikov as one of the people she wanted to visit.

Moskalkova has sent an official invitation to Denisova to meet in Moscow on June 18 to discuss the schedule of visits to prisoners of the two countries.

"Bearing in mind that you are in Moscow and our tentative agreements reached over the phone, I invite you to meet at the office of the Russian human rights commissioner on Monday, June 18 to discuss the roadmap of visits of the countries on a mutual, parity, and synchronous basis in accordance with the lists we have exchanged," the invitation, a copy of which was shared with Interfax, said.

Moskalkova also wrote that she regrets the fact that Denisova has not found the time for a joint visit to Dmytro Shtyblikov, a convicted citizen of Ukraine and Russia, in Omsk on June 16.