Facts

11:28 15.06.2018

Denisova comes to Russian penitentiary where Sentsov is held

2 min read
Denisova comes to Russian penitentiary where Sentsov is held

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denysova has arrived at the Russian penal colony where Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov is serving his sentence, Denisova's advisor Olena Myachina told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"The human rights commissioner is now at the penal colony. We are awaiting a meeting with the administration of this penitentiary," she said.

It was reported earlier on Friday that Denisova had arrived in Salekhard.

It was reported that Denisova insisted at talks in Russia on June 14 that she should be allowed to visit Sentsov in prison promptly, not after June 22, as was Moscow's proposal.

The Northern Caucasus District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in 2014, to 20 years in a high-security penal colony in August 2015 for an attempt to set up a terrorist group in Crimea.

He is serving his sentence in a high-security correctional facility known as Bely Medved (White Bear) in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Sentsov went on hunger strike on May 14, demanding the release of all Ukrainian citizens held in Russia.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service's branch for the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District said on May 28 that Sentsov is under medical surveillance and agreed to supportive treatment.

Tags: #sentsov #denisova #russian
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Ukraine expresses gratitude to European Parliament for adoption of resolution on Russia regarding Sentsov

Ombudsman Denisova denied meeting with Sentsov in Siberia

Ukraine, another 37 states call on UN Secretary General to promote Sentsov's release

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

LATEST

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

Donbas hostilities kill 29, injure 109 in 2018

I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

Tymoshenko proposing creation of 4 platforms of intellectuals to develop strategies

Poroshenko signs law on diplomatic service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD