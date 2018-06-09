U.S. Congress drafting resolution on recognizing Holodomor as genocide

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has submitted a draft resolution in which the Holodomor (Famine) of 1932-1933 is recognized as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, planned by the Stalinist totalitarian regime, the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States has reported.

"A group of congressmen from the Democratic and Republican parties, led by co-chairs of the group of friendship with Ukraine in the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress Sander Levin, Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick and Andy Harris introduced the draft resolution, devoted to 85-th anniversary of Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine," the Embassy said on Facebook.

The document is a mirrored version of the resolution introduced in the Senate in March of this year. The document notes that the events of 1932-1933 in Ukraine were a planned action of Stalin's totalitarian regime, which was aimed against the Ukrainian people and is a genocide.

Thus, in particular, the operative part of the document includes the recognition of the conclusions of the government Commission of the U.S. about the Holodomor in Ukraine (dated April 22, 1988) that "Stalin and his entourage committed genocide against Ukrainians in 1932-1933," the Ukrainian Embassy notes.

The draft resolution condemns the systematic violations of human rights, including the right to self-determination and freedom of expression, committed by the Soviet government against the Ukrainian people. Deepest condolences to the survivors of the Holodomor, and their families are expressed, as well as calls for the dissemination of information to raise awareness in the world about the artificial nature of this tragedy.