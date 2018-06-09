Facts

Trudeau, May discuss situation over DPRK, Ukraine at G7 summit

Prime Ministers of Canada and Great Britain, Justin Trudeau and Theresa May, have exchanged views on the DPRK and Ukraine during a meeting "on the sidelines" of the G7 summit in the Canadian province of Quebec.

"The prime ministers discussed G7 priorities, including economic growth and job creation, as well as global peace and security, including with regard to North Korea and Ukraine," reads the press release posted on the summit's website.

They also exchanged views on promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, including through increasing financing for girls' and women's education, particularly in fragile states and conflict settings.

Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized the importance of collective G7 action on oceans, including to reduce plastic waste.

