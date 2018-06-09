Parubiy hopes Rada will pass law on Ukraine's national security on June 21

The Verkhovna Rada at the next plenary week will begin consideration of the draft law on national security at the second reading, Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has said.

"I believe that in one week, when there will be a plenary week, on June 21 I will be able to put on vote and get a positive decision on the draft law on national security," he said, speaking at the 2nd inter-parliamentary conference between Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in Kyiv on Saturday.

According to the schedule, the next plenary week of the Verkhovna Rada is on June 19-22.

The Verkhovna Rada on April 5 approved at the first reading presidential draft law (No. 8068) on national security.

In particular, the document states that the fundamental national interests are Ukraine's integration into the European political, economic, legal, and security space, as well as the acquisition of the membership in the EU and NATO. The bill also lays down the procedure for presidential, parliamentary and public control over the national security agencies.

The bill proposes to provide that the amount of expenditures for financing the security and defense sector of Ukraine should be at least 5% of the planned GDP, of which at least 3% will be spent on the defense forces.