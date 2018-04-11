Facts

15:08 11.04.2018

Trump warns Russia about intention to strike Syria with 'smart' missiles, urges it to get ready

Trump warns Russia about intention to strike Syria with 'smart' missiles, urges it to get ready

 U.S. President Donald Trump has advised Russia to get prepared for a U.S. missile strike upon Syria.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also criticized Moscow for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump said.

