11:32 09.07.2021

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came to search the main office of JSC Kyivvodokanal according to the website of the Kyiv City State Administration (KSCA).

"As reported by Kyivvodokanal, the investigation is being carried out in accordance with the court ruling on the case of water supply and sewerage facilities," the report said.

SBI employees waited for the arrival of the company's lawyers and began proceedings.

Kyivvodokanal reports that it provides all the necessary information and cooperates with investigators.

Earlier on Thursday it was reported that investigators of the SBI and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches in the premises of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KSCA and the municipal corporation Kyivavtodor.

Tags: #kyivvodokanal #kyiv
