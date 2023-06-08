Kyivvodokanal denies allegations of cholera bacillus in water

The information disseminated in online media about a possible outbreak of cholera due to cholera bacillus in water is not true and is most likely aimed at destabilizing the situation and fomenting panic among the population, JSC Kyivvodokanal has said.

The company said that the quality of drinking water is controlled in line with epidemic safety and sanitary-chemical safety indicators. There are no deviations from the current hygienic requirements to drinking water and tap water is quite safe.

Information about the quality of water in Kyiv is published daily on the official website of Kyivvodokanal and on the Facebook page.