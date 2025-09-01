JYSK Ukraine plans 10 new stores, 12 remodels in new fiscal year

JYSK Ukraine plans to open 10 new stores and carry out 12 remodels into modern Store Concept 3.0 and Compact formats in its new fiscal year, which begins September 1.

According to the company's press service, five new JYSK stores are slated to open before the end of the calendar year – in the A1 Mall in Odesa, OBRIY retail park (Tatariv), Peretyn retail park (Melekhiv, Lviv region), Bukowyna Mall (Chernivtsi), and Lavky Park mall (Mukachevo).

The company emphasized that in fiscal year 2026, JYSK's network size in Ukraine is expected to surpass that in Denmark, its home market. Another milestone will be the hiring of JYSK Ukraine's 1,000th employee. Both steps are part of the company's global Customers' First Choice strategy, launching this year in all markets, aimed at making JYSK the first choice for both shoppers and employees.

"This year will be special for us. We are growing as a team and as a network, while staying true to our values – strong teams and dedicated work. It is thanks to our people that we keep moving forward, and we believe JYSK will become the first choice for both customers and employees," said Yevhen Ivanitsa, General Manager of JYSK Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale war, JYSK has supported its Ukrainian network. This year, in honor of Independence Day and the new fiscal year, senior management from Denmark visited Ukraine – CEO Rami Jensen and Executive Vice President for Retail, Customer Service and B2B Mikael Nielsen. They visited the JYSK store in Chernivtsi, which last year became the chain's 100th location in Ukraine.

"We are impressed by the resilience of our Ukrainian colleagues during the war. I hope our visit showed them our commitment and support," said Rami Jensen, President and CEO of JYSK.

Today, JYSK operates 109 stores in 37 Ukrainian cities, along with its online store jysk.ua. The Ukrainian staff totals more than 800.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, which operates more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries.

The company's revenue in fiscal year 2023/24 amounted to EUR 5.6 billion.