Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:20 01.09.2025

JYSK Ukraine plans 10 new stores, 12 remodels in new fiscal year

2 min read
JYSK Ukraine plans 10 new stores, 12 remodels in new fiscal year

JYSK Ukraine plans to open 10 new stores and carry out 12 remodels into modern Store Concept 3.0 and Compact formats in its new fiscal year, which begins September 1.

According to the company's press service, five new JYSK stores are slated to open before the end of the calendar year – in the A1 Mall in Odesa, OBRIY retail park (Tatariv), Peretyn retail park (Melekhiv, Lviv region), Bukowyna Mall (Chernivtsi), and Lavky Park mall (Mukachevo).

The company emphasized that in fiscal year 2026, JYSK's network size in Ukraine is expected to surpass that in Denmark, its home market. Another milestone will be the hiring of JYSK Ukraine's 1,000th employee. Both steps are part of the company's global Customers' First Choice strategy, launching this year in all markets, aimed at making JYSK the first choice for both shoppers and employees.

"This year will be special for us. We are growing as a team and as a network, while staying true to our values – strong teams and dedicated work. It is thanks to our people that we keep moving forward, and we believe JYSK will become the first choice for both customers and employees," said Yevhen Ivanitsa, General Manager of JYSK Ukraine.

Since the start of the full-scale war, JYSK has supported its Ukrainian network. This year, in honor of Independence Day and the new fiscal year, senior management from Denmark visited Ukraine – CEO Rami Jensen and Executive Vice President for Retail, Customer Service and B2B Mikael Nielsen. They visited the JYSK store in Chernivtsi, which last year became the chain's 100th location in Ukraine.

"We are impressed by the resilience of our Ukrainian colleagues during the war. I hope our visit showed them our commitment and support," said Rami Jensen, President and CEO of JYSK.

Today, JYSK operates 109 stores in 37 Ukrainian cities, along with its online store jysk.ua. The Ukrainian staff totals more than 800.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, which operates more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries.

The company's revenue in fiscal year 2023/24 amounted to EUR 5.6 billion.

Tags: #jysk #open

MORE ABOUT

09:08 21.07.2025
Metro Lukyanivska operational

Metro Lukyanivska operational

20:27 05.06.2025
JYSK opens new store in Zhytomyr, renovates facility in Khmelnytsky

JYSK opens new store in Zhytomyr, renovates facility in Khmelnytsky

11:24 01.12.2016
Cabinet approves action plan for 'Open Government' initiative implementation in 2016-2018

Cabinet approves action plan for 'Open Government' initiative implementation in 2016-2018

HOT NEWS

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Suspect in Parubiy murder was instructed, accomplices unknown – Nebytov

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Occupiers seize Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region near Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk borders – DeepState

LATEST

Defense forces liberate village of Novo-Ekonomichne in Donetsk region

Demining units of Defense Ministry demine 5,700 hectares of agricultural land in Aug

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

Cabinet allocates UAH 34 mln for water supply for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy: presentation of AI assistant Diia.AI takes place

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Defense forces prevent enemy breakthrough in Myrnohrad – DeepState

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

AD
AD