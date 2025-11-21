Economy Ministry, Tony Blair Institute to update rural development strategy until 2030

Photo: https://t.me/mineconomdevUA

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) will strengthen cooperation to update the rural development strategy until 2030, the ministry's press service reported.

According to the report, during the negotiations, the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister Denys Bashlyk, and the TBI Director in Ukraine discussed strengthening cooperation in strategic planning and reforming the agricultural sector, in particular updating the strategy for the development of agriculture and rural areas in Ukraine up to 2030.

The parties agreed that the updated strategy should take into account the key challenges of wartime, the consequences of infrastructure degradation, climate change, land loss, and the need to modernize agricultural policy.

They emphasized that the development of rural areas encompasses not only agricultural production but also comprehensive changes, including job creation, infrastructure modernization, expanded access to financing and technology, development of processing, land restoration, and improvement of community living standards. These areas will form the foundation of the updated 2030 strategy for the recovery and modernization of the agricultural sector after the war.

The meeting also discussed the creation of a joint working group between the Ministry of Economy and TBI, which will work on finalizing the 2030 strategy.

"Cooperation with the Tony Blair Institute opens new opportunities for modernizing agricultural policy, strengthens the Ministry of Economy’s strategic planning, and contributes to the formation of a modern, innovative, and sustainable model for the development of Ukrainian rural areas," the Ministry of Economy concluded.