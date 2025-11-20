Russia captures Vesele near Hulyaipole, total of 24 sq km on 2 axes during day - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers have taken control of the village of Vesele, Hulyaipil community, Polohiv district, Zaporizhia region, and have also advanced in the Izium district, Kharkiv region.

"The enemy occupied Vesele, and also advanced near Zatyshsha and Borivska Andriivka," the DeepState OSINT project said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the project’s maps, the area of control in the Hulyaipole direction has increased by 19.32 sq km since Wednesday evening, and in the Kupyansk direction, where Borivska Andriivka is located, by another 5.09 sq km, for a total of 24.43 sq km.