Macron: Everything ready for peace, only Russia refuses and wants to continue the war

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's latest attacks in Ukraine and emphasized that the Kremlin is the only one who does not want peace but wants to continue the war.

"Only Russia chose war. Nothing justified this choice ... Today, only Russia has decided to continue this war and even escalate it. Let me remind you that, since last March, Ukrainians have clearly confirmed their readiness for peace, and that, given the American initiatives supported by Europeans and the significant work we have done in recent months, everything is ready for peace," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Paris on Monday.

Macron emphasized that only Russia "refuses to do so." He added that "the intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure is further proof of this aggression and cynicism."

"And I want to strongly condemn these attacks, as well as attacks on civilians. This is proof that Russia is seeking to take control of your territory and is not acting in accordance with the commitments it has made," Macron emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that from the very first day of Russian aggression, France "made a clear choice: unequivocal and unwavering support for Ukraine."

"And this support is not just a moral duty; it is a profound commitment to our collective security, the security of our continent and the security of all Europeans," the French leader said.

He emphasized that France supports a just and lasting peace that "preserves Ukraine's legitimate rights, its security, and the security of all Europeans."

"We will make every effort to achieve this goal, together with all our European partners and all members of the Coalition of the Willing, which we created here in Paris last February, as well as with the United States and all countries that believe in the values ​​of the UN Charter and take seriously their responsibility for maintaining peace," Macron said.