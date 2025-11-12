Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 12.11.2025

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

1 min read
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey Nariman Dzhelyalov announced a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.

"During his visit to the Republic of Turkey, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov visited the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara. During the meeting, they discussed current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation, the implementation of the agreements reached, and further steps to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey," the ambassador wrote on Facebook.

On November 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced that he had arrived in the Turkish capital to resolve the prisoner exchange issue.

"I will be working in Turkey and the Middle East these days to unblock the prisoner exchange process. There was an agreement, and it must be implemented. The Ukrainian president's goal is clear: Ukrainians must return home from captivity. There will be meetings in the coming days, particularly in Turkey. This is precisely the issue—restoring prisoner exchanges," he wrote on social media.

Tags: #dzhelyalov #umerov #meeting

MORE ABOUT

20:22 11.11.2025
Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

16:46 11.11.2025
Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

14:30 11.11.2025
Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

18:08 10.11.2025
G7 FM’s meeting will take place in Canada on Nov 11-12, Sybiha invited

G7 FM’s meeting will take place in Canada on Nov 11-12, Sybiha invited

20:42 07.11.2025
Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

14:03 07.11.2025
Ukraine's long-range capabilities alone estimated at over $35 bln for 2026

Ukraine's long-range capabilities alone estimated at over $35 bln for 2026

16:37 05.11.2025
Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country

Ukraine's chief rabbi blesses Iranian opposition leader Beheshti to bring about regime change in his country

18:11 04.11.2025
NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

10:44 04.11.2025
Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

AD
AD