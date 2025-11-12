Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey Nariman Dzhelyalov announced a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.

"During his visit to the Republic of Turkey, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov visited the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara. During the meeting, they discussed current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation, the implementation of the agreements reached, and further steps to strengthen the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Turkey," the ambassador wrote on Facebook.

On November 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced that he had arrived in the Turkish capital to resolve the prisoner exchange issue.

"I will be working in Turkey and the Middle East these days to unblock the prisoner exchange process. There was an agreement, and it must be implemented. The Ukrainian president's goal is clear: Ukrainians must return home from captivity. There will be meetings in the coming days, particularly in Turkey. This is precisely the issue—restoring prisoner exchanges," he wrote on social media.