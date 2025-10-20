Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

On Monday, October 20, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott reported.

According to the US State Department, Rubio and Lavrov discussed next steps following the October 16 phone call between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of upcoming engagements as an opportunity for Moscow and Washington to collaborate on advancing a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, in line with President Trump’s vision,” the message reads.

Reuters earlier reported, citing informed sources, that Rubio could meet with Lavrov on Thursday, October 23.