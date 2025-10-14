Tomahawk strikes on Russia could shift Putin's calculus, but Trump decides – US NATO envoy

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said that the possibility of Ukraine delivering deep strikes against Russia with US Tomahawk missiles could change Putin’s calculations, and the final say on the sale of these missiles belongs solely to US President Donald Trump.

He said this on Tuesday during a conversation with journalists, which took place online. The briefing was dedicated to the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which will be held on Wednesday, October 15, in Brussels at the alliance’s headquarters.

Whitaker said a positive decision could change the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and put many installations within Russia at risk. He added that he thinks only Trump can end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing his recent success in the Middle East.