20:04 10.10.2025

Ukraine, Netherlands to produce drones jointly, memo signed

 A memorandum on the joint production of drones between Ukraine and the Netherlands was signed on Friday, October 10, in Kyiv; signatories – the country's defense ministers Denys Shmyhal and Ruben Brekelmans, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A new important step in our defense cooperation with the Netherlands – today our countries signed a memorandum on the joint production of drones. This is one of the promising areas of bilateral cooperation," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel. His post is accompanied by a corresponding video signing procedure.

"I thank the government, the Prime Minister, and the entire people of the Netherlands for their support for Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale war, it has already reached $9 billion. I am grateful for about $600 million outside the PURL initiative. Support for this initiative sets signals and an example for other partners," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the website of the President's Office, Brekelmans said: "We are very grateful for what we can help with, in particular within the PURL initiative, as well as with the F-16, air defense, drone supply, and the drone production initiative."

According to Zelenskyy, during today's meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Brekelmans, they discussed the development of joint drone production and the implementation of the initiative and cooperation in this matter with the Netherlands. "I am grateful for the meeting and for all efforts to support our people," Zelenskyy said.

At the end of the meeting, the president awarded the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands with the Order of Merit, second class. "What you are going through is terrible. And every day I try to do everything I can to help you protect our common security – yours and all of Europe. I think this is also a tribute to all the teams, because I know that many people think the same way, and I really appreciate it," Brekelmans said.

