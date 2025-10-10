Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan politician and public figure Maria Corina Machado

Photo: https://www.nobelprize.org/

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate has been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, a former member of the Venezuelan parliament, according to a press release from the Nobel Committee's website.

"Maria Corina Machado is being awarded for her tireless work in promoting democratic values for the Venezuelan people and for her fight for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the statement said.

According to the statement, she is one of the "most outstanding examples of civic courage in the modern history of Latin America."

Machado was a deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela in 2011-2014, a candidate for president of Venezuela in the 2012 elections. Machado is an opponent of the government of President Nicolás Maduro, and participated in protests against him in 2014.

Earlier, many politicians, media outlets and observers expressed the opinion that Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year. This position was expressed the day before by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. They noted the role that Trump played in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of the American settlement plan in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday night, Trump said that, according to his calculations, during his second presidential term, he had already managed to resolve eight international crises. "Perhaps no one in history has achieved anything like this," the president suggested.

"But maybe they will find a reason not to elect me," Trump added.

Trump, however, emphasized that it was important for him to achieve peace on the planet, and not to receive the award.

At the same time, some American media outlets noted that not in all cases did Trump's figure play a central role in the settlement. In addition, as noted in the publications, some conflicts that the US president considers resolved may flare up again.

Delhi denied Trump's claims that he played a key role in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025.