Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy continued mechanized attacks on Volodymyrivka in the Pokrovsk district (Donetsk region) and managed to land a large landing force using armored vehicles on Thursday, the OSINT project DeepState has said.

"According to updated data, at about 12 o'clock there were not four, but at least seven armored combat vehicles. At about 15 o'clock another attack took place again by 7 combat vehicles, and after 17 o'clock the enemy sent two tanks in the direction of the village. At least 16 compbat vehicles, six motorcycles were involved in the assault operations," DeepState said on Telegram on Friday.

According to the report, the aggressor troops landed in Volodymyrivka with a number of 50 to 75 infantrymen.

Analysts note that the enemy will try to take maximum advantage of the worsening weather conditions.

As earlier reported, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Mykhailivka, Pokrovskydistrict (Donetsk region), near the village of Berezove, Synelnyk district (Dnipropetrovsk region), and the village of Poltavka, Polohiv district (Zaporizhia region), reports the OSINT project DeepState.