Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:36 10.10.2025

Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

1 min read
Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy continued mechanized attacks on Volodymyrivka in the Pokrovsk district (Donetsk region) and managed to land a large landing force using armored vehicles on Thursday, the OSINT project DeepState has said.

"According to updated data, at about 12 o'clock there were not four, but at least seven armored combat vehicles. At about 15 o'clock another attack took place again by 7 combat vehicles, and after 17 o'clock the enemy sent two tanks in the direction of the village. At least 16 compbat vehicles, six motorcycles were involved in the assault operations," DeepState said on Telegram on Friday.

According to the report, the aggressor troops landed in Volodymyrivka with a number of 50 to 75 infantrymen.

Analysts note that the enemy will try to take maximum advantage of the worsening weather conditions.

As earlier reported, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Mykhailivka, Pokrovskydistrict (Donetsk region), near the village of Berezove, Synelnyk district (Dnipropetrovsk region), and the village of Poltavka, Polohiv district (Zaporizhia region), reports the OSINT project DeepState.

Tags: #donetsk_region #attacks #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

11:07 10.10.2025
Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

Nova Poshta warns of possible delivery delays in Kyiv and the region after night attack

10:49 10.10.2025
Enemy advances in 3 areas – DeepState

Enemy advances in 3 areas – DeepState

09:25 10.10.2025
Russian attack knocks out power to 28,000 households in two Kyiv region districts - Kalasnyk

Russian attack knocks out power to 28,000 households in two Kyiv region districts - Kalasnyk

12:09 08.10.2025
Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

Russia intensifies shelling in Donetsk region, killing 2 civilians and wounding 10

10:49 08.10.2025
Russian drones strike oil depot, railway in overnight attacks on three Chernihiv towns

Russian drones strike oil depot, railway in overnight attacks on three Chernihiv towns

11:06 07.10.2025
Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

Invaders shell Donetsk region 25 times in a day, wounding 5 civilians – Filashkin

09:27 07.10.2025
Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

Russian attacks in Kherson region leave 2 dead, 18 injured – Prokudin

16:27 06.10.2025
DeepState expresses doubts about efficacy of disbanding Dnipro OSG

DeepState expresses doubts about efficacy of disbanding Dnipro OSG

15:21 04.10.2025
One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

14:19 04.10.2025
French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

French photojournalist Lallican dies near Kamyshevakha in Kramatorsk district, another four people injured

HOT NEWS

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

LATEST

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

Lviv to test alternative power systems for blackouts

Energy workers fully restore power in Cherkasy region, reduce outages in Kharkiv

Polish FM Sikorsky receives honorary doctorate from Lviv University

US Senate approves $952 billion defense budget with $500 million for Ukraine – media

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure 31 times in September, killed 214 – UN

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with European Central Bank president

Nearly 3,000 Kyiv infrastructure facilities remain without power after enemy attack

G7 ambassadors meet with energy minister on urgent needs after Russian attacks

As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

AD
AD