Calling for Ukraine's border changes is a crime anytime, anywhere - Supreme Court

Public calls to change the borders of the territories of Ukraine, made at different times, relating to different events and having a different context, constitute a repetition of criminal offenses, according to the resolution of the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine (CCC of the Supreme Court).

A cassation appeal was filed with the CCC of the Supreme Court, in which the defense attorney challenged the conclusions of the courts of previous instances in criminal proceedings in the case of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The defendant was convicted for making public calls on her page on the Russian social network VKontakte on December 11, 2022, and January 8 and 10, 2023 to commit intentional actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine in an unconstitutional manner. The defense challenged the repetition of the actions of the defendant.

The Supreme Court took into account that the content of the accused's comments was different each time, related to different events related to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine (the first - Soledar, the second - monuments, and the third - Dnipropetrovsk region) and that each of these comments, not logically connected with the others, had a different context and time period. At the same time, each appeal contained all the elements of the crime provided for in Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Encroachment on the Territorial Integrity of Ukraine."

The Supreme Court left the decisions of the courts of previous instances unchanged, recognizing that the courts had reached a well-founded conclusion that the accused's guilt was proven in repeatedly making public appeals to commit intentional actions with the aim of changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine.