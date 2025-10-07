Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:31 07.10.2025

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

3 min read
Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 66,500 enemy targets in September, which is 10.8% more than in August; of these, 39,200 thousand hits were caused by kamikaze drones, and 18,159 servicemen of the occupation army were neutralized due to these hits (+23% compared to the previous month), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"In conditions of the significant superiority of the Russian aggressor in personnel, unmanned systems are our weighty argument for deterring the enemy and destroying him on the battlefield. We have no other choice but to fight with quality and skill," Syrsky said on Telegram on Tuesday following the results of the next meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, there are certain results in this direction. "So, during September, our unmanned aerial systems hit 66,500 enemy targets, which is 10.8% more than in August. Of these, 39,200 hits were caused by kamikaze drones. At the same time, 18,159 servicemen of the occupation army were hit or destroyed (+23% compared to the previous month)," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported that the number of tasks completed by robotic ground systems has almost doubled, which indicates the growing attention of commanders to this important component of unmanned systems.

"The advantage in the use of FPV continues to be in our favor, although the enemy is doing everything to get closer to parity," Syrsky emphasized and said that the meeting heard a report from J-2 scouts on the development of the Russian Federation's unmanned systems, new units and technical solutions of the enemy, and plans to use Russian innovations. "The enemy is not standing still, investing in the development of UAS (unmanned aerial systems) units, spending a huge resource on this. We have no right to slow down!" Syrsky said.

"Therefore, the scaling of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces continues in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a recruitment campaign for UAS units is being launched," he noted.

During the meeting, reports were also heard from commanders of units "from the fields", who shared their experience in using UAS and NRC (mounted reconnaissance units), their organizational and innovative solutions, considered problematic issues and ways to urgently resolve them. "Unmanned systems have received and will receive my priority assistance," - emphasized Syrsky.

"I have identified tasks for the further development of UAS units, optimization of their structure, and improvement of interaction with infantry units, in whose interests the drones should work," Syrsky said.

