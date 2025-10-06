Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 06.10.2025

Over 85% of targets on frontline hit by UAVs – Kamyshin

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Over 85% of all targets on the frontline are currently hit by drones, Ukrainian president's advisor on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

"Last year, more than 2.2 million drones were manufactured in Ukraine. As of now, more than 85% of all targets on the front line are hit by drones," he said at the third International Defense Industry Forum on Monday.

Kamyshin also cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that Ukrainian long-range strike drones had "set fire" to Russia and "helped return the war to enemy territory."

"Like, for example, tonight in Belgorod and Bryansk," he said.

The presidential adviser said Russia is now threatening a hybrid war across Europe, and "so far only two countries on the continent know how to work effectively with drones" – Ukraine and Russia.

"Believe me, one day Russia can carry out a large-scale attack with drones on Europe. By that time, we should be ready," Kamyshin said.

