20:59 06.10.2025

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting on energy sector situation after aggressor's strikes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, at which he heard reports on the situation in the energy sector of Ukraine after the recent strikes by the Russian army.

"I just held a HQ meeting on energy. About what is real in the regions, in communities, at energy facilities. On the situation in cities from Slavutych to Zaporizhia, also Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region, Dnipro region, also Poltava region, Zaporizhia region, Central Ukraine, our western regions, regions of the South. Separately, calls for Mykolaiv and Odesa. There were also reports on the deployment of air defense – additional capabilities, comprehensive protection – reports by military commanders, as well as a detailed conversation on the protection of energy facilities themselves, specific communities. In addition, resources are still needed to provide an adequate response to each problem. We have resolved these issues and fulfilled all requests from the leaders, primarily of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions – requests for finances, for assistance," Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting on Monday in Telegram channel.

According to the president, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and other government officials visited Sumy and Odesa regions, where they got to see the situation firsthand.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and other government officials were in Shostka in Sumy region, where it is especially difficult, in other cities of the eastern regions – they reported on decisions to support people. Government officials will be in the regions. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba has already reported on the inspection in Odesa. There were reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, the heads of Naftogaz and Ukrenergo. He gave clear tasks on electricity – on generation facilities and additional equipment for the winter. We are increasing equipment stocks," Zelenskyy said.

He also said Ukraine's partners have expressed their readiness to provide assistance in supplying natural gas.

"There are clear tasks on gas too – we are talking about it with partners, and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands is already ready to help and support us – I talked about it with him today. Norway is also ready – thank you very much to the partners. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will gather ambassadors of states that can help," the president said.

As reported, on October 3, Zelensky yheld a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, at which he heard reports on the protection of energy facilities from Russian strikes and their restoration.

On Monday, Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof discussed full compensation for Ukraine's losses from Russian aggression, sanctions, as well as energy challenges due to Russian shelling during a meeting in Kyiv.

 

Tags: #defense #president #energy

