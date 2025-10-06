Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:24 06.10.2025

Ukrainian forces hit Russian explosives factory and Feodosia oil complex, sparking fires and explosions

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck an explosives and ammunition production plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation and an oil and oil product transshipment complex on the Crimean Trans-Siberian Railway in Feodosia on Monday night, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"As part of reducing the offensive potential, as well as the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of October 6, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the federal state-owned enterprise Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant, the General Staff said on Telegram on Monday.

The plant is one of the largest Russian producers of explosives. It is able to equip almost all types of ammunition - aviation and artillery shells, aviation bombs, including those that are adjusted to the target, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, warheads for air defense missile systems. It equips the warheads of unified inter-service glide ammunition.

Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the target.

"In addition, the facilities of JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" (Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea) were hit. This is a multifunctional technological complex for the transshipment of oil and oil products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as road transport. It is involved in providing the occupation army of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said in a statement.

As a result of the successful hit, a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, there was a hit on the ammunition depot of a separate material Russian support battalion. The results are being clarified.

