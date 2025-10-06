Kasyanov complains about pressure on members of his disbanded drone unit

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/brtcomua

The founder of the Matrix-UAV unmanned aviation team Yuriy Kasyanov said that the command dismissed the officer who was acting as commander and had been holding the soldier on the territory of the unit since Saturday.

"Right now, the command dismissed the officer who was acting as commander, whom they had been illegally holding on the territory of the military unit since Saturday, and took him somewhere. In fact, he was arrested. People are being terribly pressured, threatened with prison, and compromising material is being produced against me. I will be arrested at any moment. Reshetylova has refused us. We need legal support," Kasyanov wrote on Facebook.

As reported, on October 3, Kasyanov announced the disbandment of the company of strike unmanned complexes of the 10th mobile detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine that he had created. According to him, the unit was liquidated by the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deineko, allegedly on the orders of the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak.

He also called on the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, and military intelligence to take the team to him. Brovdi said on Facebook that the transfer of the unit to the depends on Kasyanov himself, "on the real capabilities of his aircraft and the readiness of his team to actually work."

On October 5, Kasyanov announced that he would go to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of the unit. Kasyanov said that on October 5 at 6:00 p.m. he would go to Maidan so that "the president could hear him." He also suggested that he could be arrested.

The press service of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) responded by stating that the decision to disband the company was made due to the unit’s lack of effectiveness in performing tasks. The spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that during the period of its existence as part of the State Border Service, the unit used 560 units of unmanned systems to destroy enemy targets, the average cost of which is UAH 252,000. To provide the unit, the rental of premises was organized, it was provided with weapons and means of protection, 11 units of vehicles (there were three more cars from volunteers), over six tonnes of fuel (only in 2025), portable and car radios, Starlink, laptops and tablets. At the same time, according to the results of the application, there was never any confirmation of the destruction of specific military and military-industrial facilities of the enemy.

"During interaction with military command bodies, data on the destruction of specific enemy targets was also not confirmed. I would like to note once again that the decision to disband the unit was caused precisely by the assessment of the tasks performed by the servicemen of this unit. Only Kasyanov himself determined the high efficiency of his unit, but no one else can confirm this either in the ranks of the State Border Service of Ukraine or from other military command bodies," the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine emphasized.