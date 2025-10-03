Almost three-quarters of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in war, 59% in military – poll

The absolute majority of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: 39.9% completely believe in it, while 34% rather believe, 11.4% rather do not believe and 4.5% do not believe at all, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service on September 12-17 at the request of Kyiv Security Forum.

However, 58.8% of respondents consider a military victory over Russia possible, and only 18.3% of respondents consider it impossible.

When asked what they would be willing to give up during negotiations with Russia if it were up to them, only 8.1% of respondents said that Ukrainian territories, while 10.1% a pro-Western vector of the country's development and 62.3 none of the above.

Only 13.1% believe that if a peace agreement is signed between Ukraine and Russia, both sides will try to adhere to this agreement. Some 64.2% are convinced that if such an agreement is signed, Russia will violate it and attack Ukraine as soon as it is convenient for it. Only 1.8% think that Ukraine will succeed in such actions, and 5.8% that both sides will.

Ukrainians equally consider access to the borders as of February 23, 2022 (25.7%) and access to the borders of 1991 (24.6%) to be a victory. 21.6% of respondents are ready to stop the war on the contact line.

After Ukraine's victory or cessation of hostilities, some 88.1% support a complete break in all relations with Russia, up to and including a complete ban on entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine.

The results of the poll also show that the main authority for Ukrainians is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with trust in them reaching almost 93%. The top ten structures trusted by Ukrainians include rescuers, volunteers, volunteer units, intelligence officers, border guards, counterintelligence (SBU), and the Ministry of Defense. The top ten is closed by the church.

The face-to-face poll was conducted in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine among 1,210 respondents aged 18 and over using a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the initial stages of sample formation and a quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories in which the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.9%, additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of the Russian aggression.