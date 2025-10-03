US arms deliveries continue, drone deal talks on track – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi has denied media reports about delays in the arrival of weapons from the US due to the shutdown.

"Not true. Negotiations between Ukraine and the US on a drone agreement are going according to plan, and supplies continue to arrive," he said on X.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Telegraph wrote that supplies of American weapons to Ukraine could be delayed due to the shutdown in the US.

"All future projects have suffered. I don’t see how they should continue. The main problem is that we are having a lot of discussions about future weapons supplies. Representatives of the Pentagon, the State Department and the White House are not holding meetings, and we are losing time due to the shutdown," a source in the Ukrainian government told The Telegraph.

The source added that "other Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive in the coming weeks are now reviewing their plans."