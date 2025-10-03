Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 03.10.2025

All Ukrnafta filling stations operational during power outages, 360 serve as points of invincibility


Photo: https://www.facebook.com

All UKRNAFTA filling stations – the largest mono-brand network of filling stations in the country – continue to operate in the event of power outages.

"In total, there are 663 filling stations throughout Ukraine. You can always fill your car with European-quality fuel there," JSC Ukrnafta reported.

Of these, 360 filling stations operate as points of invincibility. Additional generators have been installed so that people can warm up, drink hot tea or coffee, charge their phones, and access the internet.

"Massive attacks on energy infrastructure have led to blackouts in several regions, particularly Chernihiv and Sumy. The UKRNAFTA filling station network continues to operate, even during power outages. We have provided backup power and amenities for visitors so that Ukrainians can refuel, warm up, and stay in touch," said Yuriy Tkachuk, acting chairman of the board of Ukrnafta.

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operator of the country's largest gas filling network, UKRNAFTA. In 2024, the company began asset management with Glusco. In 2025, Ukrnafta completed an agreement with Shell Overseas Investments B.V. to purchase the Shell network in Ukraine. In total, Ukrnafta operates 663 gas stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to resume operations and modernize the format of its gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel vouchers and NAFTA Cards, which are sold to both legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.


