Zelenskyy orders report on causes for Odesa tragedy

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba to conduct a full audit of the work in Odesa, "all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences."

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the situation in the city, clarifying the circumstances of such a tragedy. I instructed him to conduct a full audit of the work in Odesa, all the facts that preceded the tragedy and could have caused such significant negative consequences. I expect a detailed report this Friday," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The President expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. "The situation in Odesa is terrible these days - nine people died from the natural disaster, including a child. (…) Information is being checked about another person, whose fate is currently unknown," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, a severe storm in Odesa and the Odesa region led to the death of nine people, including one child, and rescuers have been eliminating its consequences for almost a day.

"All night long, rescuers helped evacuate people from water traps, remove cars, pump water out of buildings, and search for the missing girl, who was found at 7 a.m. A psychologist from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked at the search site," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

A total of 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated. 255 rescuers and 68 units of equipment were involved in the work. Work to eliminate the consequences of the storm continues.