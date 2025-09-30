Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

In Dnipro, 12 injured people are known to have been injured as a result of a Russian strike, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"They have shrapnel wounds, lacerations, bruises. Most are hospitalized. One person is in serious condition," Lysak said in the Telegram channel.

Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

As reported, the Russians attacked the Dnipro using UAVs, several fires occurred.