Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:09 29.09.2025

Ukrainian forces hit Bryansk factory from 240 km away

1 min read
Ukrainian forces hit Bryansk factory from 240 km away

Ukrainian fighters launched a missile strike on JSC Karachev Plant Electrodetal (Karachev, Bryansk region, Russian Federation), which manufactures products for military needs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday that units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched four products during a missile strike on JSC Karachev Plant Electrodetal. "The flight range is over 240 kilometers," the post says.

According to the General Staff, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Electrodetal produces various electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors. The products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrument-making and other industries. These include, in particular, connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Tags: #bryansk_region

MORE ABOUT

16:23 23.09.2025
USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

USF strikes targets of strategic importance in Russia's Bryansk and Samara regions

14:54 29.08.2025
AFU General Staff: Linear production station in Russia’s Bryansk region damaged

AFU General Staff: Linear production station in Russia’s Bryansk region damaged

17:53 28.02.2025
General Staff confirms strike on FSB facility in Bryansk region

General Staff confirms strike on FSB facility in Bryansk region

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

Trump authorizes long-range strikes on Russia – Kellogg

LATEST

Merz discusses further aid to Ukraine with Volodymyr Klitschko

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Ukraine aims for 70% drone support via DOT-Chain Defence within 6 months

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Passenger plane in Norway diverted due to unidentified drones near airport

URCS volunteers aid victims of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region

Ukraine surrounds enemy units on Dobropillia axis

Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

Trump authorizes long-range strikes on Russia – Kellogg

Russia loses 1,080 people, 113 pieces of special equipment in day

AD
AD