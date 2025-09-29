Ukrainian forces hit Bryansk factory from 240 km away

Ukrainian fighters launched a missile strike on JSC Karachev Plant Electrodetal (Karachev, Bryansk region, Russian Federation), which manufactures products for military needs.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday that units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched four products during a missile strike on JSC Karachev Plant Electrodetal. "The flight range is over 240 kilometers," the post says.

According to the General Staff, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Electrodetal produces various electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors. The products are used in the aerospace, electronics, instrument-making and other industries. These include, in particular, connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.