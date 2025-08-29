AFU General Staff: Linear production station in Russia’s Bryansk region damaged

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a comprehensive fire strike on a linear production station in the area of ​​the settlement of Naytopovichi in Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"The strategic facility of the aggressor country was damaged by units of the missile and artillery forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified," the message posted on Telegram says.

According to the information, the station pumps diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, in particular for the needs of Russian occupation forces. The pumping capacity of this facility is about 10.5 million tonnes per year.