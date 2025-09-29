Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:57 29.09.2025

URCS volunteers aid victims of Russian air attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) volunteers are providing assistance to victims of Russian combined missile and drone attacks in Zaporizhia and Kyiv region.

"Today, September 28, Ukraine has suffered another massive attack. In Zaporizhia and Kyiv region, Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers are providing assistance to victims," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

The URC rapid response team in Zaporizhia region worked this morning to eliminate the consequences of the large-scale Russian air attack with the city's special services. Volunteers provided first aid to 8 wounded people with varying degrees of severity, two of whom were transferred to the emergency medical crew. In addition, they also provided first psychological aid to people in a state of acute stress.

Today, the URSC team in Zaporizhia will provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by the attack.

In the Kyiv region, the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in the Kyiv region worked together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. At the scene, volunteers provided first aid to 11 wounded, one victim was transferred to ambulance doctors. Volunteers also provided psychological support to the victims and their relatives.

As reported, the number of victims of enemy missile and drone attacks on Sunday night in Zaporizhia has increased to 27 people. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the missile hit near a 9-story residential building, which caused a fire.

In the Kyiv region, 31 people were injured in a Russian missile and drone attack at dawn on Sunday, including 3 children. Fires and destruction were recorded in suburbs of the city. Belotserkivskyi, Fastivskyi, Buchanskyi, Obukhivskyi and Boryspilskyi districts of the region. A residential complex in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka suffered significant damage.

Tags: #urcs #zaporizhia

