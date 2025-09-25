Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 25.09.2025

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

3 min read
Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant
Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

 Inzhur Energy LLC will file a cassation appeal against the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on banning the company from building a power plant, which the company considers hasty.

" On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the Kyiv Court of Appeal banned Inzhur Energy and Smile Development from continuing construction of the power plant. At the same time, the court refused to postpone consideration of the case until an inspection report from SIAUP [State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine] was obtained," Inzhur Energy reported on Thursday.

At the same time, as the company claims, the inspection report of SIAUP confirms the full legality of the power plant construction.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal adopted the above decision as part of the consideration of an appeal against the ruling of the court of first instance (Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv Region).

"The court’s interest in making a quick and unfounded decision to block the construction of the power plant is obvious. The court refused to postpone the hearing in order to consider the factual evidence and official results of the project's expertise from SIAUP, so that an objective decision could be made," said Andriy Zhurzhiy, founder and CEO of Inzhur.

He added that, literally an hour after the aforementioned court decision, the SIAUP inspection results were received, confirming that construction of the power plant is in compliance with all legal norms.

"Thus, the court made a hasty decision that contradicts the facts," Zhurzhiy emphasized.

The company announced that, according to the results of a repeated inspection of the land plot where the power plant is being built, law enforcement officers recognized the claims against its construction as unfounded. The relevant criminal proceedings were closed on September 15, 2025, due to the absence of elements of a criminal offense.

The SIAUP inspection began on September 19, with the completion date and results set for September 25, the day of the court hearing.

"Unfortunately, this did not convince the judges of the appeal court. Moreover, they rejected the request to wait for the SIAUP inspection results, which would have been crucial for an objective consideration of the case," Inzhur emphasized.

The company noted that the project of the Inzhur Energy power plant with a capacity of 34 MW in Ukraine, which is being built by 5,000 Ukrainians for residents of the capital and Kyiv region, is again under threat.

"This threat again has no basis, because in addition to the act from SIAUP, which confirms the full legality of the construction, Inzhur has provided the court with absolutely all the documentation and official conclusions necessary to continue construction, taking into account all the norms," ​​Inzhur claims.

Inzhur is the first Ukrainian REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) company that allows Ukrainians to unite to invest in large real estate. Co-owners receive income from rental payments and an increase in the capitalization of objects.

Inzhur Energy is an investment fund whose mission is to increase Ukraine's energy independence and generate profit for investors through an increase in the value of assets: for this, Inzhur is already building a power plant with a capacity of 34 MW and a cost of over EUR 22 million.

Tags: #energy_company #court

MORE ABOUT

14:51 17.09.2025
Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

15:23 12.09.2025
Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

13:04 10.09.2025
DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

09:45 09.09.2025
Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

14:23 08.09.2025
Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

21:01 05.09.2025
Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

14:29 02.09.2025
Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

13:04 01.09.2025
Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

17:42 27.08.2025
Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

20:11 26.08.2025
Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

HOT NEWS

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

AD
AD