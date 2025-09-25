Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

Inzhur Energy LLC will file a cassation appeal against the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal on banning the company from building a power plant, which the company considers hasty.

" On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the Kyiv Court of Appeal banned Inzhur Energy and Smile Development from continuing construction of the power plant. At the same time, the court refused to postpone consideration of the case until an inspection report from SIAUP [State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine] was obtained," Inzhur Energy reported on Thursday.

At the same time, as the company claims, the inspection report of SIAUP confirms the full legality of the power plant construction.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal adopted the above decision as part of the consideration of an appeal against the ruling of the court of first instance (Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv Region).

"The court’s interest in making a quick and unfounded decision to block the construction of the power plant is obvious. The court refused to postpone the hearing in order to consider the factual evidence and official results of the project's expertise from SIAUP, so that an objective decision could be made," said Andriy Zhurzhiy, founder and CEO of Inzhur.

He added that, literally an hour after the aforementioned court decision, the SIAUP inspection results were received, confirming that construction of the power plant is in compliance with all legal norms.

"Thus, the court made a hasty decision that contradicts the facts," Zhurzhiy emphasized.

The company announced that, according to the results of a repeated inspection of the land plot where the power plant is being built, law enforcement officers recognized the claims against its construction as unfounded. The relevant criminal proceedings were closed on September 15, 2025, due to the absence of elements of a criminal offense.

The SIAUP inspection began on September 19, with the completion date and results set for September 25, the day of the court hearing.

"Unfortunately, this did not convince the judges of the appeal court. Moreover, they rejected the request to wait for the SIAUP inspection results, which would have been crucial for an objective consideration of the case," Inzhur emphasized.

The company noted that the project of the Inzhur Energy power plant with a capacity of 34 MW in Ukraine, which is being built by 5,000 Ukrainians for residents of the capital and Kyiv region, is again under threat.

"This threat again has no basis, because in addition to the act from SIAUP, which confirms the full legality of the construction, Inzhur has provided the court with absolutely all the documentation and official conclusions necessary to continue construction, taking into account all the norms," ​​Inzhur claims.

Inzhur is the first Ukrainian REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) company that allows Ukrainians to unite to invest in large real estate. Co-owners receive income from rental payments and an increase in the capitalization of objects.

Inzhur Energy is an investment fund whose mission is to increase Ukraine's energy independence and generate profit for investors through an increase in the value of assets: for this, Inzhur is already building a power plant with a capacity of 34 MW and a cost of over EUR 22 million.