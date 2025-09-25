Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oksenlisovyi

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, believes that without changing the approach to teaching and changing the school environment, the interest of graduates in engineering and natural sciences will not increase.

"The reason for the low enrollment in engineering and natural sciences is in the school itself. And the task of the school is to instill a love for these fields of knowledge. Therefore, the school environment, both physical and content-related, and the worldview of the teacher must be rethought," Lisovyi told journalists on Thursday in Kyiv, answering the question of whether there are plans to change approaches to encouraging school graduates to enroll in engineering and technical specialties.

The minister emphasized that starting from the 5th grade, it is necessary to work consistently towards forming a love and understanding of these industries.

"No matter how much we expand the "entrance doors" to universities, these opportunities will not be filled, the state order that we have expanded will not be filled, if we do not change the approach to teaching at school and do not change the school environment itself," the minister said.