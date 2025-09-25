Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:58 25.09.2025

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

1 min read
Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oksenlisovyi

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, believes that without changing the approach to teaching and changing the school environment, the interest of graduates in engineering and natural sciences will not increase.

"The reason for the low enrollment in engineering and natural sciences is in the school itself. And the task of the school is to instill a love for these fields of knowledge. Therefore, the school environment, both physical and content-related, and the worldview of the teacher must be rethought," Lisovyi told journalists on Thursday in Kyiv, answering the question of whether there are plans to change approaches to encouraging school graduates to enroll in engineering and technical specialties.

The minister emphasized that starting from the 5th grade, it is necessary to work consistently towards forming a love and understanding of these industries.

"No matter how much we expand the "entrance doors" to universities, these opportunities will not be filled, the state order that we have expanded will not be filled, if we do not change the approach to teaching at school and do not change the school environment itself," the minister said.

Tags: #minister_of_education #lisovyi

MORE ABOUT

11:39 25.09.2025
Education Ministry still finalizing 2026 teacher pay raise plans – Lisovyi

Education Ministry still finalizing 2026 teacher pay raise plans – Lisovyi

11:02 19.09.2025
Lisovyi calls for higher pay for school health staff

Lisovyi calls for higher pay for school health staff

15:10 08.09.2025
Campaign underway to discourage young people from studying in Ukraine – Education minister

Campaign underway to discourage young people from studying in Ukraine – Education minister

11:23 01.09.2025
56 relocated schools operate in Ukraine - Lisovy

56 relocated schools operate in Ukraine - Lisovy

13:28 23.03.2023
Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees

Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD