Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:02 19.09.2025

Lisovyi calls for higher pay for school health staff

1 min read
The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, has claimed injustice towards medical workers in the system of secondary education institutions, and believes that the government should work on this problem.

"It is true, we have such injustice towards medical workers who work in the system of secondary education institutions. But it should be noted that only teaching staff are financed from the educational subvention to local budgets. Payment of salaries to medical workers in secondary education institutions is carried out from local budgets," he said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, answering a question about the imbalance in the salaries of medical workers in the system of the Ministry of Education and in the system of the Ministry of Health.

He noted that the government should work on this problem and equalize salaries in the two systems.

Tags: #minister_of_education #lisovyi #medical_workers

