URCS volunteers deliver aid to victims of Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers are providing humanitarian assistance to victims of the nightly Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv.

"The URCS rapid response team in Kharkiv region worked at the sites of the strikes... this night in coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers conducted a tour of the surrounding areas and damaged houses, checked whether people needed help and provided them with first-aid psychological support.

Currently, the victims are receiving humanitarian assistance from the Kharkiv regional URCS team, including: drinking water, food and hygiene kits, tarpaulin and OSB boards for temporary repairs of damaged homes.

In addition, a URCS support point is operating, where people can get water, tea, coffee, charge gadgets, and receive first-aid or psychological assistance.

As reported, as a result of shelling in Kharkiv, private houses, an administrative building, an outbuilding, a shop, and four cars were damaged.