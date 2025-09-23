Interfax-Ukraine
09:44 23.09.2025

Ukrainian air defenses intercept 103 of 115 drones in overnight Russian attack

Ukrainian air defense during a massive combined attack last night shot down and suppressed 103 strike UAVs, but recorded hits of three missiles and 12 enemy drones at six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of missiles and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at eight locations," the Air Force said on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

In total, on the night of September 23 (from 21:00 on September 22), the enemy attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 strike UAVs. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The overall effectiveness of the air defense was 87.2%, in particular, in terms of shooting down UAVs - 89.6%.

