09:44 23.09.2025
Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays
Passenger trains are delayed due to damage to railway infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region due to enemy shelling, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) said on Telegram as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
"Due to enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region, several trains are running with delays," the company said in a statement.
These are delayed trains:
- No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro
- No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih
- No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhia
- No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhia
- No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.