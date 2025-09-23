Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays

Passenger trains are delayed due to damage to railway infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region due to enemy shelling, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) said on Telegram as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

"Due to enemy shelling and damage to infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region, several trains are running with delays," the company said in a statement.

These are delayed trains:

- No. 54 Odesa - Dnipro

- No. 254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih

- No. 51 Odesa - Zaporizhia

- No. 128 Lviv - Zaporizhia

- No. 92 Odesa - Kramatorsk.