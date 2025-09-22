Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to redirect the remaining funds of the special fund of the state budget of the Ministry of Strategic Industries in the amount of UAH 2,050,028,309 to strengthen the financing of the "Drone Army Bonus" project.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, the government adopted a corresponding decision on Monday, September 22.

The source of these funds was the remaining part of the "military tax" (tax on income of individuals from the cash support of military personnel, police officers and rank-and-file and command personnel), which was formed as of January 1, 2025 and was not used by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

The "Drone Army Bonus" project is a system of motivation and accumulation of points for military units for verified destruction of enemy targets, also known as "e-points." Thanks to this initiative, military personnel can use accumulated points to order UAVs and Ukrainian-made electronic warfare equipment on the Brave1 Market platform and receive them through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.