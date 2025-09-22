Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 22.09.2025

Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project

1 min read
Government allocates UAH 2 bln for 'Bonus Drone Army' project
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to redirect the remaining funds of the special fund of the state budget of the Ministry of Strategic Industries in the amount of UAH 2,050,028,309 to strengthen the financing of the "Drone Army Bonus" project.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, the government adopted a corresponding decision on Monday, September 22.

The source of these funds was the remaining part of the "military tax" (tax on income of individuals from the cash support of military personnel, police officers and rank-and-file and command personnel), which was formed as of January 1, 2025 and was not used by the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

The "Drone Army Bonus" project is a system of motivation and accumulation of points for military units for verified destruction of enemy targets, also known as "e-points." Thanks to this initiative, military personnel can use accumulated points to order UAVs and Ukrainian-made electronic warfare equipment on the Brave1 Market platform and receive them through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #ministry_of_defense #drone_army_bonus

MORE ABOUT

15:27 22.09.2025
Cabinet approves transfer of training weapons to resistance centers, schools

Cabinet approves transfer of training weapons to resistance centers, schools

15:13 22.09.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

13:05 18.09.2025
Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

Govt extends project to assist population of frontline regions with LNG for 2025/2026 autumn-winter period, incl Zaporizhia

18:54 17.09.2025
Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

Govt to pay UAH 2,000 for housing to IDPs who worked continuously for 6 months - Svyrydenko

18:28 17.09.2025
Govt approves draft agreement on BGK's activities in Ukraine

Govt approves draft agreement on BGK's activities in Ukraine

11:03 16.09.2025
Cabinet confirms macro forecast for 2025, expects GDP growth of 2.4% in 2026

Cabinet confirms macro forecast for 2025, expects GDP growth of 2.4% in 2026

09:58 16.09.2025
Cabinet appoints Malashkin as State Secretary of Ministry of Defense

Cabinet appoints Malashkin as State Secretary of Ministry of Defense

09:54 16.09.2025
Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

09:44 16.09.2025
Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on activities of BGK in Ukraine

Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on activities of BGK in Ukraine

20:16 15.09.2025
Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

HOT NEWS

15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

General Staff reports 156 combat clashes during day

Air defenses down 132 of 141 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense

Hungary, Slovakia not invited to EU's talks on 'wall of drones' – media

Sybiha calls on Association of Caribbean States to support Ukraine's peace efforts

Ukraine to open four new embassies in Latin America soon – Sybiha

Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

Yermak regards Putin's statement as usual propaganda of fear: This included in use of force methods

Parliament plans to adapt Civil Code for European standards

General staff highlights differences between regular forces, assault troops

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

Prison access 'not ideal' on both sides of conflict – ICRC

AD
AD