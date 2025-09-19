Military dismiss Russian claims of Kupyansk control as 'premature'

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

The situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense, the city is a strategic target for the enemy, the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine has said.

"The occupiers have been accumulating forces near Radyvka and Holubivka, the gas pipeline has been damaged and flooded," the message says.

As noted, the enemy is trying to cross the Oskil River in boats. "Most of them were destroyed by artillery, mortars and FPV drones," the message says.

In addition, small groups of infantry are operating, often in civilian clothes, which is another war crime by the Russian Federation, the message says.

Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the enemy in forests, summer cottages and on the outskirts of the city. The prisoners testify to the lack of a clear battle order among the Russians.

"Despite propaganda and colorful maps, what the enemy calls controlled is the zone of combat and work of Ukrainian assault groups. Combat operations are dynamic - spreading claims about their 'full control' is premature," the message says.