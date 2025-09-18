Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:03 18.09.2025

Handyman arrested in Kharkiv for planning to correct Russian air strikes

2 min read
Counterintelligence agents of the State Security Service (SBU) have detained a 35-year-old local handyman in Kharkiv, who, on behalf of the Russian special services, was tracking the coordinates of the location of equipment and personnel of the Defense Forces, on which the Russian military was preparing strikes with super-heavy air bombs, FPV drones and artillery.

"Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)," the SBU said.

According to the investigation, the Russians were most interested in the locations of units of the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are waging continuous battles in the Izyum direction.

In order to collect intelligence, the suspect tried to gain the trust of Ukrainian soldiers, offering them help in organizing their daily lives. At the same time, he took photos and videos of places with a significant concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also marked them on Google Maps.

"SBU officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his intelligence activity, documented his crimes and carried out comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Ukrainian troops on this front line," the SBU said.

The suspect was detained at the final stage of the special operation. A smartphone with photo and video files of the Armed Forces of Ukraine facilities, which he was preparing to send to the curator, was seized from him.

The suspect was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention. The maximum sanction of the article provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tags: #sbu #kharkiv #arrested

