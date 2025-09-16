Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:56 16.09.2025

Romania unlikely to participate in closing skies over Ukraine, but may reconsider – Dan

1 min read
Romania unlikely to participate in closing skies over Ukraine, but may reconsider – Dan
Photo: https://agerpres.ro/politic

Romanian President Nicusor Dan has said that Romania would "rather" not participate in the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to the unwillingness to be considered a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but depending on how events develop, it may reconsider this point of view, Agerpres reports.

"We have had initial discussions on this topic with people in the national state apparatus, advisers, people in the army, foreign policy experts. So far - probably not. But depending on how events develop, we may reconsider this issue. (...) There are international customs on what it means to be in a conflict or not to be. And in this regard, according to some interpretations of the majority, to do so is to somehow participate in the conflict," Dan said.

After a large number of Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, NATO deployed additional fighter jets on its eastern flank. This event has sparked talk in Europe about expanding defenses over western Ukraine and shooting down Russian drones or missiles operating there.

Tags: #romanian #nicusor_dan #war

MORE ABOUT

11:52 16.09.2025
War in Ukraine will end in 60-90 days if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs - Bessent

War in Ukraine will end in 60-90 days if Europe imposes significant secondary tariffs - Bessent

10:25 16.09.2025
Russia launches 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles in last 15 days - Zelenskyy

Russia launches 3,500 drones of various types, almost 190 missiles in last 15 days - Zelenskyy

21:00 15.09.2025
Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

18:00 12.09.2025
To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

To destroy 800 Russian Shahed UAVs, 1,600 Ukrainian interceptors are needed – Zelenskyy

17:45 12.09.2025
Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

Russia cannot occupy eastern Ukraine, therefore it cannot be bargaining chip – Zelenskyy

14:33 12.09.2025
European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

20:26 11.09.2025
Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

Advance of occupiers almost stopped at beginning of week

20:35 09.09.2025
Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

Enemy losses 299,000 soldiers since year start – Syrsky

17:40 09.09.2025
Russia fears return of participants in war in Ukraine – media

Russia fears return of participants in war in Ukraine – media

10:12 09.09.2025
Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

Russians lose 950 people, 74 pieces of special equipment during day - General Staff

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

LATEST

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Elections held by occupiers in Sevastopol are illegal – CCD

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

EU Council adopts recommendation on transition from temporary protection to displaced Ukrainians

AD
AD