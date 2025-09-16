Romania unlikely to participate in closing skies over Ukraine, but may reconsider – Dan

Photo: https://agerpres.ro/politic

Romanian President Nicusor Dan has said that Romania would "rather" not participate in the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to the unwillingness to be considered a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but depending on how events develop, it may reconsider this point of view, Agerpres reports.

"We have had initial discussions on this topic with people in the national state apparatus, advisers, people in the army, foreign policy experts. So far - probably not. But depending on how events develop, we may reconsider this issue. (...) There are international customs on what it means to be in a conflict or not to be. And in this regard, according to some interpretations of the majority, to do so is to somehow participate in the conflict," Dan said.

After a large number of Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, NATO deployed additional fighter jets on its eastern flank. This event has sparked talk in Europe about expanding defenses over western Ukraine and shooting down Russian drones or missiles operating there.