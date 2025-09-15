All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to implement all agreements on the supply of air defense systems by the end of October 2025.

"We are planning our foreign policy activity for the second half of September or October. The priorities are obvious: air defense and the full implementation of the decisions of the Ramstein conference, which took place recently, and our agreements with partners that we had in Washington and Paris. Before winter, we must fulfill one hundred percent every agreement on the supply of air defense systems, missiles for them, as well as purchase contracts," Zelenskyy said during his video address on Monday.

He also spoke about the proposal to partner countries not only to invest in the production of drones in Ukraine, but also in the development of industrial complexes on their territory. "These are our joint productions with them. For the first time in history, Ukraine will have modern joint arms production with strong countries. Denmark is one of the leaders, but there are also projects that we are preparing in other countries of Northern Europe. Work is also ongoing with our Baltic friends and with the countries of Western Europe. And these are, in particular, the Netherlands, this is Germany, this is Britain," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, the production potential in Ukraine must be filled so that there are finances for the purchase of drones. "We are working with partners on finances for the army in general – we see by country which partners will make their contribution. There is still work to be done. Today there was a report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal – what we have to do. I expect all the details, key calculations and a report on decisions on Friday," Zelenskyy said.

The president said that we are counting on expanding cooperation with partners and thanked those of them who are working for the future. "These are all long-term partnerships. We all see that Russia is not going to reduce its military machine, does not want to stop it, and is building further aggressive plans. Only a strong and common potential of Europe – in alliance with America, with other partners of our continent – can be a reliable defense," Zelenskyy said.